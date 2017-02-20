H.K. ex-leader Tsang remanded in custody while awaiting sentencing

Hong Kong's former leader Donald Tsang, the most senior official in the former British colony to have been convicted in a criminal trial for misconduct in office, was remanded in custody on Monday while awaiting court sentencing scheduled for Wednesday.

High Court Judge Andrew Chan denied bail for Tsang following mitigation by the defense and hinted at a possible prison sentence.

"(It is) highly unlikely the sentence will be suspended," Chan said. "It's a matter of how long."