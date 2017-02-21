Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 12:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:29 21 February 2017

Trump picks military strategist as new national security adviser

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he has named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor, replacing Michael Flynn, who resigned over alleged contacts with Russia regarding U.S. sanctions.

The 54-year-old renowned military strategist is known for his outspokenness and his expertise on the Middle East. Trump told reporters that McMaster is "highly respected by everybody in the military and we're very honored to have him."

The president quickly moved to fill the key security post that became vacant through the resignation about a week earlier of retired Lt. Gen Flynn, which critics saw as a sign of instability in the one-month-old Trump administration.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete