Trump picks military strategist as new national security adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he has named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security advisor, replacing Michael Flynn, who resigned over alleged contacts with Russia regarding U.S. sanctions.

The 54-year-old renowned military strategist is known for his outspokenness and his expertise on the Middle East. Trump told reporters that McMaster is "highly respected by everybody in the military and we're very honored to have him."

The president quickly moved to fill the key security post that became vacant through the resignation about a week earlier of retired Lt. Gen Flynn, which critics saw as a sign of instability in the one-month-old Trump administration.