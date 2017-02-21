11:44 21 February 2017
FEATURE Japan seeks "white-hat" hackers to defend against cyberattacks
TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo
"White-hat" hackers who spot a security vulnerability in a computer system or network may be one of the most sought-after professions in Japan today with technology firms struggling with increasing threats of cyberattacks.
In an effort to strengthen education on system security and train ethical hackers, a state-run Japanese college has launched a bug-hunting contest among its students.
White-hat hackers are those who detect security weakness to prevent "black-hat" malicious hackers from infiltrating computer systems, and stealing and destroying data.
