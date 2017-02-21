Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 12:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:44 21 February 2017

FEATURE Japan seeks "white-hat" hackers to defend against cyberattacks

TOKYO, Feb. 21, Kyodo

"White-hat" hackers who spot a security vulnerability in a computer system or network may be one of the most sought-after professions in Japan today with technology firms struggling with increasing threats of cyberattacks.

In an effort to strengthen education on system security and train ethical hackers, a state-run Japanese college has launched a bug-hunting contest among its students.

White-hat hackers are those who detect security weakness to prevent "black-hat" malicious hackers from infiltrating computer systems, and stealing and destroying data.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japan seeks "white-hat" hackers against cyberattacks
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete