FEATURE Japan seeks "white-hat" hackers to defend against cyberattacks

"White-hat" hackers who spot a security vulnerability in a computer system or network may be one of the most sought-after professions in Japan today with technology firms struggling with increasing threats of cyberattacks.

In an effort to strengthen education on system security and train ethical hackers, a state-run Japanese college has launched a bug-hunting contest among its students.

White-hat hackers are those who detect security weakness to prevent "black-hat" malicious hackers from infiltrating computer systems, and stealing and destroying data.