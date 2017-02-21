Okayama Univ. team succeeds in lung transplant surgery in Vietnam

Okayama University Hospital said Tuesday it has successfully conducted a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy at a hospital in Vietnam, the first such surgery in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the team consisting of respiratory surgeons and anesthesiologists, lobes from the boy's father and a male relative were transplanted to the boy.

The boy suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that leads to respiratory failure. After the surgery, he was in a stable condition.