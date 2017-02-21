Close

Kyodo News

February 21, 2017 22:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:41 21 February 2017

Okayama Univ. team succeeds in lung transplant surgery in Vietnam

OKAYAMA, Japan, Feb. 21, Kyodo

Okayama University Hospital said Tuesday it has successfully conducted a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy at a hospital in Vietnam, the first such surgery in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the team consisting of respiratory surgeons and anesthesiologists, lobes from the boy's father and a male relative were transplanted to the boy.

The boy suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that leads to respiratory failure. After the surgery, he was in a stable condition.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 15 Feb 2017S. Korea certain N. Korean leader's brother murdered in Malaysia
  2. 15 Feb 2017Japan offers 4.8 bil. yen aid to improve water supply in Nepalese city
  3. 15 Feb 2017N. Korean leader's half-brother dies in Malaysia
  4. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  5. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete