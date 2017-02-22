N. Korea's coal exports far surpass U.N. ceiling in Dec.

North Korea's coal exports in December far eclipsed the ceiling set by the U.N. Security Council, according to data released by the U.N. body's sanctions committee on the isolated country.

North Korea exported approximately 2 million tons of coal -- the cash-strapped state's biggest foreign currency earner -- in the month, which brought in some $184 million.

The exports surpass the upper limit of about 1 million tons or $53 million in revenue, whichever is lower, as imposed by a U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution for the Nov. 30-Dec. 31 period.

China's Commerce Ministry over the weekend suspended all imports of coal from North Korea for at least the remainder of the year as part of efforts to implement U.N. sanctions against the country.

The latest Security Council sanctions resolution, adopted on Nov. 30 following North Korea's fifth nuclear test conducted last September, particularly targeted coal, much of which gets sent to China.

==Kyodo