Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 1:46

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

01:36 22 February 2017

N. Korea's coal exports far surpass U.N. ceiling in Dec.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, Kyodo

North Korea's coal exports in December far eclipsed the ceiling set by the U.N. Security Council, according to data released by the U.N. body's sanctions committee on the isolated country.

North Korea exported approximately 2 million tons of coal -- the cash-strapped state's biggest foreign currency earner -- in the month, which brought in some $184 million.

The exports surpass the upper limit of about 1 million tons or $53 million in revenue, whichever is lower, as imposed by a U.N. Security Council sanctions resolution for the Nov. 30-Dec. 31 period.

China's Commerce Ministry over the weekend suspended all imports of coal from North Korea for at least the remainder of the year as part of efforts to implement U.N. sanctions against the country.

The latest Security Council sanctions resolution, adopted on Nov. 30 following North Korea's fifth nuclear test conducted last September, particularly targeted coal, much of which gets sent to China.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief
  5. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete