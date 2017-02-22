Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 14:03

12:39 22 February 2017

U.S. unveils tougher measures for deporting immigrants

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday announced new guidelines allowing enforcement authorities to detain and deport undocumented immigrants more aggressively inside the country and at the border.

In a shift in U.S. immigration policies, the guidelines call for expanding the scope of undocumented immigrants subject to deportation to include those charged with minor offenses such as shoplifting and traffic violations, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The administration of former President Barack Obama focused on deporting illegal immigrants charged with serious crimes such as murder.

