2 more nuclear reactors effectively clear regulator's safety review

Japan's nuclear authority on Wednesday paved the way for the restarting of more reactors, effectively determining that two units at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi plant on the Sea of Japan coast have met the country's post-Fukushima safety standards.

The number of reactors that have met the standards, adopted after the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, reached 12 at six power stations. After soliciting public opinion, the Nuclear Regulation Authority is expected to give its final approval as early as April, officials said.

Ahead of the planned restart as early as this summer of the Oi plant's No. 3 and 4 reactors in Fukui Prefecture, Kansai Electric is expected to take disaster-prevention measures, including construction of a wall to protect against tsunami by May. The operator still needs to obtain local approval.