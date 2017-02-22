Close

Kyodo News

February 22, 2017 20:55

19:40 22 February 2017

Japan says will push territorial claim, draws protest from S. Korea

MATSUE, Japan, Feb. 22, Kyodo

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will continue to push its claim to a pair of South Korean-administered islets in the Sea of Japan, drawing an immediate protest from Seoul, as bilateral relations have soured over some historical issues.

The government dispatched a representative to an annual ceremony held in Shimane Prefecture for the fifth straight year to underscore its stance that the Takeshima islands are part of the western Japanese prefecture and therefore the country's territory.

"We've been continuing efforts so that the understanding that the Takeshima islands are our country's inherent territory would spread. We will steadily continue (the efforts)," Shunsuke Mutai, parliamentary vice Cabinet Office minister, said at the "Takeshima Day" ceremony in the city of Matsue attended by around 460 people.

  Shimane holds annual event to promote claim to S. Korea-held isles
