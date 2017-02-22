Russia military may deploy division to Kuril Islands: reports

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu unveiled a plan Wednesday to deploy a military division to the Kuril Islands, including areas Japan claims, later this year, according to Tass news agency and other news outlets.

Shoigu told parliament of the plan to deploy one of the four divisions the Russian military will newly form to the area in the Far East, prompting Japan's ambassador to Russia to express displeasure.

The reports came as Japan and Russia plan to hold a sub-Cabinet-level meeting on future economic cooperation in the disputed area on March 18 and ministerial security talks two days later in Tokyo.