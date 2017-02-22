Close

Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 0:07

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:33 22 February 2017

Russia military may deploy division to Kuril Islands: reports

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Feb. 22, Kyodo

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu unveiled a plan Wednesday to deploy a military division to the Kuril Islands, including areas Japan claims, later this year, according to Tass news agency and other news outlets.

Shoigu told parliament of the plan to deploy one of the four divisions the Russian military will newly form to the area in the Far East, prompting Japan's ambassador to Russia to express displeasure.

The reports came as Japan and Russia plan to hold a sub-Cabinet-level meeting on future economic cooperation in the disputed area on March 18 and ministerial security talks two days later in Tokyo.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief
  5. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete