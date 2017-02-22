Close

Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 0:06

23:38 22 February 2017

Khmer Rouge tribunal drops case involving lower-ranking cadre

PHNOM PENH, Feb. 22, Kyodo

The U.N.-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal said Wednesday it has decided to drop a case of a former Khmer Rouge district chief who was charged with crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia said Im Chaem, 70, "is not subject to ECCC's personal jurisdiction, which means she was neither a senior leader nor otherwise one of the most responsible officials of the Khmer Rouge regime."

In 2015, she was charged by ECCC prosecutors for her role as a district chief in the regime that ruled Cambodia between 1975 and 1979 and is held responsible for the deaths of at least 1.7 million people.

