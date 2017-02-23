Close

February 23, 2017

09:37 23 February 2017

Nissan's Ghosn to step down as CEO, Saikawa to replace him

YOKOHAMA, Feb. 23, Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday Carlos Ghosn will step down as chief executive officer on April 1, but will remain as chairman of the board of directors.

Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn's co-CEO, will become sole CEO of Japan's second-largest automaker.

Ghosn, who also serves as the chairman and the CEO of the Renault SA, took the post of chairman at Mitsubishi Motors Corp. last year after Nissan brought the scandal-tainted automaker under its wing by buying a 34 percent stake.

