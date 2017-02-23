Close

Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 18:36

17:00 23 February 2017

Japan gov't ordered to pay record damages in U.S. base noise suit

NAHA, Japan, Feb. 23, Kyodo

Residents near the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa were awarded about 30.2 billion yen ($267 million) in a court ruling Thursday, marking the largest damages payment levied against the Japanese government in a suit over noise from a military installation.

The Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court, however, turned down a request by 22,000 nearby residents to ban nighttime and early morning flights at the biggest U.S. air base in East Asia.

"Although the impact of the noise had become a social problem as early as 1970s around the military base, the U.S. and Japanese governments have not taken fundamental prevention measures until today and illegal damage has been aimlessly left unresolved," the branch said in the ruling.

