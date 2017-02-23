Close

Kyodo News

February 23, 2017 18:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:45 23 February 2017

Smoke emerges at TEPCO's Niigata nuclear plant

NIIGATA, Japan, Feb. 23, Kyodo

Smoke emerged at a service building of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture on Thursday but it quickly halted after a firefighting effort by workers, its operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said there was no radiation leak in the incident. The utility has not identified the cause of the incident.

The plant operator confirmed smoke coming out around 3:25 p.m. from a locker room inside the service building, located near the No. 6 and No. 7 reactors at the plant. The building is not a radiation controlled area, according to the company.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Feb 2017Japanese delicacies promoted on Thai TV food show
  2. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  3. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  4. 17 Feb 2017Ex-H.K. chief Tsang guilty of misconduct in office
  5. 17 Feb 2017Family, ex-neighbors of Kim murder suspect in Indonesia voice disbelief

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete