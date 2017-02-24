00:04 24 February 2017
Video Advisory (Feb. 24) JR West unveils luxury express train "Mizukaze"
TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo
The following is the latest available news video.
-- "Twilight Express Mizukaze," a 10-coach luxury express train of West Japan Railway Co., is unveiled to the media in Osaka on Feb. 23, 2017.
==Kyodo