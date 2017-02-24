Video Advisory (Feb. 24) JR West unveils luxury express train "Mizukaze"

The following is the latest available news video.

JR West unveils luxury express train "Mizukaze"

-- "Twilight Express Mizukaze," a 10-coach luxury express train of West Japan Railway Co., is unveiled to the media in Osaka on Feb. 23, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15922/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo