February 24, 2017 0:59

00:04 24 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 24) JR West unveils luxury express train "Mizukaze"

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

JR West unveils luxury express train "Mizukaze"

-- "Twilight Express Mizukaze," a 10-coach luxury express train of West Japan Railway Co., is unveiled to the media in Osaka on Feb. 23, 2017.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15922/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

