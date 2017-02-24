Close

Kyodo News

February 24, 2017 19:14

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:16 24 February 2017

Video Advisory (Feb. 24) Event held to "brighten up the world with baldness"

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Event held to "brighten up the world with baldness"

-- Two men play tug-of-war with suction cups attached to their heads in a tournament aimed at "brightening up the world with baldness" in the northeastern Japanese town of Tsuruta on Feb. 22, 2017. The biannual event hosted by a group of bald men, founded in 1989, features funny events that take advantage of a lack of hair. The "quiz guessing who the light of peace is" asked participants to guess the name of the person by only seeing a part of his head exposed through a hole.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15918/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Feb 2017Fate of N. Korean's body still up in air, Malaysia police say
  2. 18 Feb 2017China announces suspension of N. Korean coal imports
  3. 18 Feb 2017N. Korean passport holder detained over Kim Jong Nam death: reports
  4. 18 Feb 2017URGENT: N. Korea slams Malaysia over handling of half-brother's body
  5. 18 Feb 2017Japanese evening newspaper headlines

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete