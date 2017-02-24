Video Advisory (Feb. 24) Event held to "brighten up the world with baldness"

The following is the latest available news video.

Event held to "brighten up the world with baldness"

-- Two men play tug-of-war with suction cups attached to their heads in a tournament aimed at "brightening up the world with baldness" in the northeastern Japanese town of Tsuruta on Feb. 22, 2017. The biannual event hosted by a group of bald men, founded in 1989, features funny events that take advantage of a lack of hair. The "quiz guessing who the light of peace is" asked participants to guess the name of the person by only seeing a part of his head exposed through a hole.

