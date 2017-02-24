Close

February 24, 2017

21:06 24 February 2017

"Premium Friday" starts amid hopes to boost spending, cut overwork

TOKYO, Feb. 24, Kyodo

A government-orchestrated campaign encouraging workers to leave the office early once a month kicked off Friday, with retailers and restaurants holding events aimed at people departing work before the usual close of business.

The "Premium Friday" initiative, which promotes a 3 p.m. end to the workday on the last Friday of each month, is aimed at shoring up tepid consumption and winding back the traditional Japanese practice of long working hours amid growing concerns about "karoshi," or death from overwork.

Travel agencies are launching two-night-stay tour packages for those who leave the office early on Friday afternoon, while department stores and restaurants are gearing up to offer discounts and special menus to customers.

