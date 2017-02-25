U.S. sees alleged use by N. Korea of VX nerve agent as "real threat"

The United States regards the alleged use by North Korea of the VX nerve agent to kill the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Malaysia as "a real threat," a Defense Department official said Friday.

Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said VX "is not particularly difficult to make," and that the toxic nerve agent can be attached to a warhead and other weapons, making them weapons of mass destruction.

"Chemical weapons can be attached to anything -- from a mortar shell or artillery shell to a missile," Davis told reporters. "We recognize that North Korea has a history of producing and maintaining chemical weapons."