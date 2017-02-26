Malaysian police say raided condo rented by suspects in Kim's murder

Malaysian police said Sunday a condominium they raided in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is linked to four suspects who fled Kuala Lumpur immediately after the attack.

Malaysia's Selangor state police chief Abdul Samah Mat told reporters that investigators took "some samples" for analysis from the condo they raided on Thursday.

He said the apartment, located near where an arrested North Korean man lived, was rented by the four North Korean suspects, whom the police "strongly believe" fled to Pyongyang shortly after seeing the attack on Kim Jong Nam successfully carried out by two women at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13.