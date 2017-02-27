Fresh round of Asia trade talks begins, 1st since U.S. leaves TPP

Senior officials from 16 Asia-Pacific countries began a new round of talks Monday on what could be an alternative regional free trade initiative to the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership began their talks in Kobe for the first time since the United States left the TPP in January under President Donald Trump, who is now pushing bilateral rather than multilateral trade deals.

The 16 nations -- the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea -- are aiming to conclude RCEP talks as soon as possible.