FOCUS: Okinawa families seeking justice for wrongful deaths in Taiwan's 1947 massacre

On Tuesday, Taiwan will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the so-called "228 Incident," a brutal military crackdown by Nationalist Party (KMT) troops on civilian protestors in Taipei that initiated what historians now call the "White Terror Era."

For decades, the 1947 massacre remained a forbidden subject under the authoritarian rule of former KMT dictators Chiang Kai-shek and his son Chiang Ching-kuo.

The actual number of victims is unclear, but historians estimate that at least 20,000 people were killed on the day of the incident and the military crackdown that followed in many places of the island.