Japan's industrial output falls 0.8% in January

Japan's industrial output fell 0.8 percent from the previous month in January, down for the first time in six months, with production in the transport equipment and chemical sectors shrinking, government data showed Tuesday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, however, kept its basic assessment unchanged as output rose on a year-on-year basis, saying industrial production shows signs of improving.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 99.8 against the base of 100 in 2010, the industry ministry said in a preliminary report.