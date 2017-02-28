Fukushima fishermen to expand fishing zone

Fishermen in Fukushima Prefecture decided Tuesday to expand the fishing zone off the northeastern prefecture six years after the nuclear crisis.

The Fukushima Prefectural Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations will next month narrow down the restricted zone to within a 10 kilometer radius of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant from 20 kilometers.

The federation had proposed in January 2016 to expand the fishing area by citing a declining density of radioactive materials in the sea following the completion of seawalls to prevent contaminated underground water entering the ocean from the plant in October 2015.