U.S., China affirm constructive ties, high-level engagement

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi on Tuesday affirmed the importance of a "constructive" relationship and of "regular high-level engagement" between the world's two largest economies, the State Department said.

In their first meeting since Tillerson took office on Feb. 1, Tillerson and Yang "discussed areas of mutual concern, including North Korea's nuclear programs," as well as bilateral economic ties, the department said, without providing details.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been criticizing China over its trade practices that he considers unfair as well as its island-building and militarization of outposts in disputed areas of the South China Sea. He also accused China of not doing enough in curbing North Korea's development of ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.