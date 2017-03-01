Trump address to focus on economic plans, national security

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to outline his first budget and economic programs and address national security concerns when he makes his debut address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

Trump will present an optimistic vision of the country in a speech to a joint session of Congress that White House officials said will focus on "renewal of the American spirit" and "addressing real challenges of real Americans."

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, is expected to touch on his promises to rebuild the military, boost law enforcement, cut taxes, improve infrastructure and simplify regulations as part of efforts to achieve his campaign pledge to "make America great again."