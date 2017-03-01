Close

Kyodo News

March 1, 2017 10:36

09:25 1 March 2017

4 family members found dead in Shizuoka in suspected murder-suicide

SHIZUOKA, Japan, March 1, Kyodo

A 57-year-old woman, one of her daughters and two grandchildren were found dead at their home in Shizuoka early Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.

Another daughter of the woman who lived with the four found them dead when she returned from work, and has told police she believes her sister killed the others before committing suicide.

All four people had stab wounds and a knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in the condominium, they said.

