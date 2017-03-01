Abe, Trump aides agree to boost Japan-U.S. alliance

Senior security advisers to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Tuesday to closely coordinate in further boosting the bilateral security alliance, a Japanese official said.

Shotaro Yachi, head of the secretariat of Japan's National Security Council, and H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, reached the agreement during their meeting in Washington.

Yachi and McMaster exchanged views on security challenges in the Asia-Pacific region such as North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs, as well as China's assertive territorial claims in the East and South China seas, the Japanese official said, without providing details.