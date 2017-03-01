Close

March 1, 2017 12:08

11:23 1 March 2017

URGENT: Malaysia charges 2 women with murder in Kim Jong Nam's airport death

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1, Kyodo

Malaysian prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, with murder over the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than two weeks ago.

Malaysian police said earlier that the two women coated their "bare hands" with a chemical and then wiped them on Kim Jong Nam's face at a departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. The chemical has been identified as the highly toxic nerve agent VX.

The police believe a number of North Korean men orchestrated the apparent assassination of the 45-year-old half-brother, who had lived in exile for many years.

