11:23 1 March 2017
URGENT: Malaysia charges 2 women with murder in Kim Jong Nam's airport death
KUALA LUMPUR, March 1, Kyodo
Malaysian prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, with murder over the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than two weeks ago.
Malaysian police said earlier that the two women coated their "bare hands" with a chemical and then wiped them on Kim Jong Nam's face at a departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13. The chemical has been identified as the highly toxic nerve agent VX.
The police believe a number of North Korean men orchestrated the apparent assassination of the 45-year-old half-brother, who had lived in exile for many years.
