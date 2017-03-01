FEATURE: Thai gov't faces tough test over Mekong development plan

A new challenge has threatened to create tensions between Thailand and China, as opponents face off with the Thai government over a plan involving the two nations to develop the upper reaches of the Mekong River as a key shipping route.

The Thai Cabinet late last year gave the nod to a scheme -- The Development Plan for International Navigation on the Lancang-Mekong River (2015-2025) -- which aims to improve river navigation by clearing islets and rocky outcrops to allow for the smooth passage of large cargo ships.

Under the project, which covers around 800 kilometers of river, cargo vessels with a gross tonnage of between 100 and 500 would be able to navigate the Mekong from China's Yunnan Province to Luang Prabang in north-central Laos via a stretch that divides Laos and Thailand.