Quake-hit northeast Japan faces aging of public housing residents

The concentration of elderly people in public housing for disaster relief has increased in northeastern Japan since the powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011, a Kyodo News survey found Wednesday.

The percentage of residents aged 65 or older stood at 40.3 percent in such housing in Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, sharply higher than the roughly 30 percent average for prefectures nationwide.

The trend reflects financial difficulties many elderly face in rebuilding their devastated homes nearly six years after the disaster, and poses new problems for supporting them as well as maintaining the housing in which they are living.