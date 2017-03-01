Close

Kyodo News

March 1, 2017 12:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:48 1 March 2017

S. Korea slams N. Korea as "inhumane" over murder of Kim Jong Nam

SEOUL, March 1, Kyodo

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Wednesday slammed North Korea over the murder of the regime leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, saying it showed the North's "inhumane" nature.

"The recent murder of Kim Jong Nam has revealed what the North Korean regime truly is -- brutal, reckless and inhumane," Hwang said in a speech at a ceremony to mark the 98th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.

"The whole world was immensely shocked by the terrorist act committed at an international airport in a third country with a chemical weapon that is prohibited by international law," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 23 Feb 2017Protesters urge Malaysia to reconsider N. Korea ties after killing
  2. 23 Feb 2017Malaysian police urge N. Koreans possibly at embassy to come out
  3. 24 Feb 2017Saudi King Salman to make 4-day visit to Japan from March 12
  4. 24 Feb 2017Cost for venues for additional 2020 sports projected at 5.73 bil. yen
  5. 24 Feb 2017Director Miyazaki comes out of retirement to work on feature film

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete