S. Korea slams N. Korea as "inhumane" over murder of Kim Jong Nam

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Wednesday slammed North Korea over the murder of the regime leader's estranged half-brother in Malaysia, saying it showed the North's "inhumane" nature.

"The recent murder of Kim Jong Nam has revealed what the North Korean regime truly is -- brutal, reckless and inhumane," Hwang said in a speech at a ceremony to mark the 98th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.

"The whole world was immensely shocked by the terrorist act committed at an international airport in a third country with a chemical weapon that is prohibited by international law," he said.