Trump pledges "historic tax reform," military buildup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to kick-start the U.S. economy with "historic tax reform" and rebuild the military through the largest increase in defense spending in American history.

In his first address to Congress since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump said his administration is developing historic tax reform featuring corporate tax cuts so American companies "can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone."

"We must restart the engine of the American economy making it easier for companies to do business in the United States, and much harder for companies to leave," he said in a nationally televised speech. "At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class."