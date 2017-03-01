Malaysia charges 2 women with murder over Kim Jong Nam airport death

Malaysian prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, with murder over the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than two weeks ago.

They said the two women had "common intention" with four others still at large to kill him at around 9 a.m. in a departures hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13.

Malaysian police said earlier that the two women coated their "bare hands" with a chemical and then wiped them on Kim Jong Nam's face at the time of the attack.