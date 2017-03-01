S. Korea calls on Japan to squarely face history

South Korea's Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo Ahn on Wednesday called on Japan to look at history squarely and reflect on its past wrongdoings.

"The Japanese government should squarely face history and have sincerity and consistency in educating future generations and reflecting on its past wrongdoings," Hwang said in a speech made at a ceremony marking the 98th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement against Japanese colonial rule.

Hwang also said, "The starting point for a future-oriented partnership between South Korea and Japan is a proper understanding of history and the education of future generations."