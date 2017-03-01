Trump vows historic tax reform, seeks $1 tril. in infrastructure

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to kick-start the U.S. economy with "historic tax reform" and $1 trillion worth of infrastructure investment.

In his first address to Congress since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump also vowed to rebuild the U.S. military through "one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history."

Trump said his administration is developing "historic tax reform" featuring corporate tax cuts so American companies "can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone."