Malaysia charges 2 women with murder over Kim Jong Nam airport death

Malaysian prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, with murder over the killing of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than two weeks ago.

They said the two women had "common intention" with four others still at large to kill him at around 9 a.m. in a departure hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb. 13.

No plea was recorded, as the Sepang magistrate's court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, where the two suspects were brought in to hear the charge under the protection of special forces personnel carrying machine guns, has no jurisdiction over murder cases.