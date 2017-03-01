Trump vows historic tax reform, seeks $1 tril. in infrastructure

President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged to kick-start the U.S. economy with "historic tax reform" and $1 trillion worth of infrastructure investment as part of efforts to achieve his campaign promise to "make America great again."

In his first address to Congress since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump vowed to rebuild the U.S. military through "one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history," and to cooperate with U.S. allies in destroying Islamic State terrorists operating in the Middle East.

Trump urged U.S. partners in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific -- apparently including key Asian allies Japan and South Korea -- to "take a direct and meaningful role in both strategic and military operations, and pay their fair share of the cost."