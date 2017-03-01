Close

March 1, 2017 18:12

16:40 1 March 2017

2 women charged with murder over nerve agent attack on Kim Jong Nam

By Takuya Karube and Vivian Ho
KUALA LUMPUR, March 1, Kyodo

Malaysian prosecutors on Wednesday charged two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, with murdering the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un more than two weeks ago.

They said the two women had "common intention" with four others, still at large, to kill him at around 9 a.m. in the departures hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport's budget airline terminal on Feb. 13.

No plea was recorded, as the Sepang magistrate's court on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, where the two suspects were brought in to hear the charge, has no jurisdiction over murder cases.

