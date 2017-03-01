Japanese emperor meets with Vietnamese assembly chief in Hanoi

Japanese Emperor Akihito met with Vietnam's National Assembly Chair Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan in Hanoi on Wednesday, the second day of the imperial couple's first visit to the Southeast Asian country for the purpose of promoting goodwill.

Prior to the meeting at their hotel, the emperor and Empress Michiko were welcomed by Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang in a ceremony at the presidential palace's front garden.

The emperor expressed his gratitude for the invitation and welcome to Quang, and said during their 20-minute meeting he "hopes the relationship between the two countries will further develop," according to the Imperial Household Agency.