March 1, 2017 22:45

21:26 1 March 2017

Soccer: Woeful Gamba thrashed by Jeju in ACL

SUITA, Japan, March 1, Kyodo

Gamba Osaka suffered their first defeat in Group H in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday night as the 2008 champions were smashed 4-1 at home by South Korea's Jeju United.

An own goal from Gamba captain Yasuhito Endo gifted Jeju the lead after 43 minutes at Suita Stadium and Lee Chang Min struck the second on the stroke of halftime. Marcelo Toscano added a third early in the second period before man of the match Lee completed his brace with a sensational fourth 18 minutes from time.

Ademilson converted a late penalty for Gamba but it proved scant consolation.

