Baseball: Samurai Japan puts Game 1 loss behind, beats Taiwan in pre-WBC game

Tomoyuki Sugano pitched four scoreless innings to set the tone as the Japan national baseball team rebounded from a first-game loss and claimed a 9-1 victory over the Taiwanese all-stars in an exhibition game on Wednesday.

A day after dropping the opener of a two-game series 8-5, it was Samurai Japan who got on the scoreboard first at Yafuoku Dome in Fukuoka when Yakult Swallows infielder Tetsuto Yamada led off the game with a homer off Cheng Kai-wen.

With one out and runners in scoring position on back-to-back stolen bases in the top of the fifth, the second run was scored when Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (DeNA Baystars) reached safely on a first baseman error, and Sho Nakata (Nippon Ham Fighters) extended the lead 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.