Kyodo News

March 2, 2017 11:10

09:44 2 March 2017

Monsieur Kamayatsu, ex-member of rock band "Spiders," dies at 78

TOKYO, March 2, Kyodo

Hiroshi "Monsieur" Kamayatsu, a Japanese musician who played with "The Spiders," a rock band at the height of the so-called "Group Sounds" era in the 1960s, died of cancer at a Tokyo hospital on Wednesday, his office said Thursday. He was 78.

Monsieur Kamayatsu joined the Spiders in the early 1960s as a guitarist and vocalist. The band, whose members included Masaaki Sakai and Jun Inoue, went on to release such hit songs as "Ban Ban Ban" and "Anotoki Kimiwa Wakakatta" (You Were Young Back Then).

After the band broke up, Kamayatsu went solo. His "Waga Yoki Tomoyo" (My Good Friend), which reminisces about a rough and unrefined college friend, and was written and composed by singer-songwriter Takuro Yoshida, became a runaway hit.

Kamayatsu's office announced in September that he had been in hospital since August due to liver cancer.

==Kyodo

