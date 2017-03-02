Close

March 2, 2017 11:11

10:19 2 March 2017

FEATURE: Protracted displacement taking toll on Fukushima evacuees

By Megumi Iizuka
TOKYO, March 2, Kyodo

Six years after the 2011 nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, prolonged displacement has been taking a heavy toll on evacuees, resulting in mental distress, deterioration of health and even death.

Shoko Monma, a 74-year-old evacuee from the Fukushima town of Namie, lost her husband over two and a half years ago. He suffered from depression, dementia and rheumatism that were aggravated during his displacement in Tokyo.

"He was very healthy before the incident. If it had not occurred, he and I would have had a happy life enjoying the beauty of our hometown," Monma said.

