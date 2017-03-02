Malaysia to release N. Korean man arrested over airport murder

Malaysia's attorney general said Thursday that the country will release the only North Korean man arrested about two weeks ago over the murder in mid-February of the estranged half-brother of the reclusive nation's leader due to a lack of evidence.

Mohamed Apandi Ali confirmed to Kyodo News in a text message that Malaysia has decided to release Ri Jong Chol on Friday and deport him on the grounds of having "no valid travel documents."

With numerous other suspected North Korean men still at large, Malaysian investigators may face difficulties in getting to the bottom of the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.