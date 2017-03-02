Olympics: Coates expects 2020 golf venue issue to be solved by June

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates expressed hope Thursday that the issue over the current men-only membership rule of the golf club scheduled as a competition venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be resolved by the end of June.

Coates, who chairs the IOC Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Olympics, also suggested the possibility of allowing the torch relay for the 2020 Games to last longer than 100 days, despite an IOC rule on the maximum duration.

"My understanding is as recent as this week there have been more discussions with the club that is heading in the right direction for them to have a nondiscriminatory membership procedure, bylaw of their club," he said of Kasumigaseki Country Club, located north of Tokyo.

"It would appear that we should be able to have this resolved by the end of June," Coates said, while emphasizing that the Olympic principle is based on nondiscrimination.

The club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, currently prohibits women from becoming full members or playing on Sundays.

As for the torch relay, for which organizers recently launched a panel to discuss details of the event that leads up to the Olympic Games, Coates said planning has just begun and he has not yet received a proposal for it.

"If the proposal involves more than 100 days -- I don't know that there's a rule that says it's a hundred days -- and even if there was, because of the special circumstances here, we would look at that," he said.

Yoshiro Mori, president of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, has said the torch relay will go through all of Japan's 47 prefectures, preferentially in areas affected by recent major disasters.

Such regions include northeastern areas affected by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster and Kumamoto in southwestern Japan that was hit by powerful quakes in April last year.

Coates and some other IOC representatives were in Tokyo for the two-day sixth project review meeting through Thursday with the 2020 Olympic organizing committee to discuss preparations in various areas, including Olympic village planning, test events and sustainability.

Although there is no official Olympic park planned for the 2020 Summer Games, organizers presented to IOC members a concept of considering the Tokyo Bay waterfront area around Odaiba as the de facto park for celebrations and festivities.

Coates said the zone has "a lot of potential" to serve such purpose, seeing that it will host skateboarding and sport climbing competitions and that it is easily accessible to other venues, including those for gymnastics, volleyball and tennis.

But he said that is a decision for the Tokyo metropolitan government to make.

"We leave here happy with the progress that's been made since we were last here," Coates said, while noting that the next Coordination Commission meeting is set to take place in Tokyo at the end of June.

==Kyodo