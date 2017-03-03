Close

March 3, 2017

10:16 3 March 2017

FEATURE: Gun-toting grandpas eyeing technological leg-up in animal culls

By Kazushi Ogawa
TOKUSHIMA, Japan, March 3, Kyodo

A Japanese municipality, searching for a solution to the dual problem of an overpopulation of crop-damaging wild animals and a shrinking and aging recreational hunting population, is looking for help from cutting-edge technology.

In yet another downside to Japan's rapidly graying society, numbers of active hunters are falling while the animals they hunt, such as deer and boar, have continued to thrive and inflict extensive damage on crops, an issue hitting many areas across the nation.

Against this backdrop, a small town in a mountainous area of western Japan is embarking on a project that utilizes sophisticated technology, including drones, to aid less mobile and increasingly frail hunters in tracking their target.

