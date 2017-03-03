FEATURE: Fishermen on Japan's Oma coast dream of hitting tuna jackpot

Oma on the northernmost tip of Japan's largest main island is known throughout the country for top-quality bluefin tuna that can command prices in the tens of millions of yen.

In the fishing town with a population of 5,600 on the Shimokita Peninsula in Aomori, about 100 fishermen hunt a tuna jackpot. However, only a few of them can make a living catching just "Oma maguro" (tuna), known as "black diamond" for its value and body color.

Oma maguro came under the spotlight again at the first auction of this year at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo in January. A 212-kilogram tuna fetched 74.20 million yen ($650,000).