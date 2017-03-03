New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami

A new shopping center built on elevated land opened Friday in a northeastern Japan town devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, featuring shops that had been operating out of temporary buildings since then.

Marking a new phase in reconstruction of the Miyagi Prefecture town of Minamisanriku, hard hit by the disaster on March 11, 2011, 28 shops opened at the new Minaminsanriku Sun Sun Shopping Village in six wooden buildings designed by famed architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed the new National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

Hideo Kitamura, a 67-year-old Hyogo Prefecture resident who had been volunteering in the town since the disaster, said, "There was nothing when I came at first as everything was swept away. This is the result of the collective hard work done by the whole town."