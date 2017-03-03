Close

Kyodo News

March 3, 2017 15:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:50 3 March 2017

New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami

SENDAI, March 3, Kyodo

A new shopping center built on elevated land opened Friday in a northeastern Japan town devastated in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, featuring shops that had been operating out of temporary buildings since then.

Marking a new phase in reconstruction of the Miyagi Prefecture town of Minamisanriku, hard hit by the disaster on March 11, 2011, 28 shops opened at the new Minaminsanriku Sun Sun Shopping Village in six wooden buildings designed by famed architect Kengo Kuma, who also designed the new National Stadium for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

Hideo Kitamura, a 67-year-old Hyogo Prefecture resident who had been volunteering in the town since the disaster, said, "There was nothing when I came at first as everything was swept away. This is the result of the collective hard work done by the whole town."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami
  • New shopping center opens in town hit by 2011 quake-tsunami
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Feb 2017Indonesian possibly tricked into murder by N. Korean at large
  2. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  3. 25 Feb 2017Main events scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26
  4. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  5. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete