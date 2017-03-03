Ex-Tokyo Gov. Ishihara urges early relocation of fish market

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara urged incumbent governor Yuriko Koike on Friday to relocate the aging Tsukiji wholesale market to a nearby site without further delays, criticizing her reservations about the long-stalled project.

"She should be held responsible for wasting money," Ishihara told the Japan National Press Club, referring to the running costs for the unused relocation facility in the Toyosu area which used to host a gas production plant.

The 84-year-old politician and writer will be summoned as a sworn witness on March 20 to a committee at the Tokyo metropolitan assembly looking into the relocation.