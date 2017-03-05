Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 13:25

10:36 5 March 2017

LDP passes rule change that could see Abe remain PM until 2021

TOKYO, March 5, Kyodo

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Sunday to extend its term limit on party leaders, potentially allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to remain in his role until September 2021.

Abe's tenure as president of the LDP was set to run out in September next year before the rule change.

The party congress, assembling at a hotel in Tokyo, approved extending the limit to three consecutive three-year terms from the previous two consecutive three-year terms.

