1 killed as local gov't helicopter with 9 aboard crashes in Nagano

One man died Sunday when a Nagano prefectural government rescue helicopter with nine aboard crashed in a mountainous area in central Nagano, local authorities said.

A man in his 50s, one of three people found unconscious at the scene of the crash, was later confirmed dead, according to the prefecture. The condition of the remaining six was not immediately clear. The helicopter was conducting a mountain rescue drill at the time of the crash, according to the prefecture.

The helicopter was carrying seven firefighters, a pilot and an engineer, all prefectural personnel, according to the prefecture. It took off from Matsumoto airport in Nagano around 1:30 p.m. and, according to a flight plan filed with the transport ministry, was scheduled to land on the Takabocchi Plateau in Shiojiri in the prefecture at 1:53 p.m.