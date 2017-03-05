Close

Kyodo News

March 5, 2017 20:31

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:41 5 March 2017

1 killed as local gov't helicopter with 9 aboard crashes in Nagano

NAGANO, Japan, March 5, Kyodo

One man died Sunday when a Nagano prefectural government rescue helicopter with nine aboard crashed in a mountainous area in central Nagano, local authorities said.

A man in his 50s, one of three people found unconscious at the scene of the crash, was later confirmed dead, according to the prefecture. The condition of the remaining six was not immediately clear. The helicopter was conducting a mountain rescue drill at the time of the crash, according to the prefecture.

The helicopter was carrying seven firefighters, a pilot and an engineer, all prefectural personnel, according to the prefecture. It took off from Matsumoto airport in Nagano around 1:30 p.m. and, according to a flight plan filed with the transport ministry, was scheduled to land on the Takabocchi Plateau in Shiojiri in the prefecture at 1:53 p.m.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Local gov't helicopter with 9 aboard crashes
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 28 Feb 2017Malaysia to charge 2 women with murder in Kim's death
  2. 1 Mar 2017Photo exhibition depicts annals of postwar Constitution
  3. 28 Feb 2017Taiwan's leader Tsai vows to 'prudently' handle 1947 massacre
  4. 1 Mar 20172 women charged with murder over poisonous attack on Kim Jong Nam
  5. 1 Mar 2017Regional summit in Pakistan calls for enhanced economic cooperation

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete